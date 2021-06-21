Bp Plc Sells 490 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $396.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

