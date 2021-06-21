Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $18.83 Million in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild stock opened at $179.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $104.52 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.42.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.