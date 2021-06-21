Peculium Reaches Market Cap of $10.62 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Peculium has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and $147,134.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium is a coin. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 coins. Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

