PayBX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00022894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.86 or 0.00704299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00042680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00081188 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

