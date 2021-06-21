Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Up 0.6% This Week

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $370,231.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00053588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00126017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00161723 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,617.06 or 0.99941149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

