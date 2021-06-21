Korea Investment CORP Has $11.25 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Duke Realty worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after buying an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,975,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,920,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,597,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,627,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $47.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.