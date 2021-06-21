Analysts Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) PT at $25.06

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,454,845 shares of company stock valued at $243,933,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37. Skillz has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

