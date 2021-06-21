Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724,488 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 5.79% of Simmons First National worth $186,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,517,000 after purchasing an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after acquiring an additional 60,577 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $24,569,000. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.88.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

