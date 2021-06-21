Westpac Banking Corp Sells 38,083 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,325.25 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

