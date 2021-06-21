Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,450,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of TELUS worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,013,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $199,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,640 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.21 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $16.22 and a one year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2594 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

