Evoke Wealth LLC Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL opened at $295.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

