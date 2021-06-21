Evoke Wealth LLC Has $144,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Shankar Sastry sold 50,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $3,470,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,093.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,443,790 shares of company stock valued at $343,690,865 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AI stock opened at $59.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.68. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

