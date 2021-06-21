Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New $89,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

