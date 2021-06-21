Evoke Wealth LLC Has $107,000 Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 842.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BMRN stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.66. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Meier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $397,229.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,984 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

