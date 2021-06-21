Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

HIE opened at $10.35 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

Get Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 54,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $587,327.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 127,361 shares of company stock worth $1,362,887 in the last quarter.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.