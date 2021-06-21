Brokerages Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $39.40

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 852.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,260 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 871,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,364,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

