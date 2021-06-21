Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $294.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a 1-year low of $110.06 and a 1-year high of $323.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $266.90.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.70, for a total transaction of $13,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

