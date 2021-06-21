Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Announce $6.35 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report $6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $5.41. SVB Financial Group posted earnings of $4.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $33.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $530.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

