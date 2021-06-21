Brokerages Set Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Price Target at $42.56

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $31.85 on Friday. Medallia has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,368,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,833 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,090 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Medallia by 1,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Medallia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Medallia by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

