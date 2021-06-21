China Overseas Land & Investment Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7604 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.
OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.