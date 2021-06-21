China Overseas Land & Investment Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.76 (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7604 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS CAOVY opened at $12.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

