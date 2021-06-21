Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 643,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,346,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 98.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $239.54 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

