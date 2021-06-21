Bank of Montreal Can Sells 252,112 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Conagra Brands worth $35,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth $32,753,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

