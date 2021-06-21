Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 790,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 574,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 726,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,531,000 after acquiring an additional 83,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.14 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.