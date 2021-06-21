BitBall (BTB) Price Down 28.6% Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $922,204.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,031.15 or 1.00088719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

