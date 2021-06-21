Hegic Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.46 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $44.46 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hegic has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars.

