TRON Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000726 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001673 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.