American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Analysts at Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ABML opened at $2.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.82. American Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $4.90.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.