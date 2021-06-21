Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $7.98 on Monday. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.95.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colony Capital by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

