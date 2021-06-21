Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $38.88 on Top Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.01 billion and approximately $195.13 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00158725 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,804.76 or 0.99381300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.52 or 0.00920285 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

