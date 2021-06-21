Venus Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $22.12 or 0.00069118 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $226.02 million and $57.49 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,031.15 or 1.00088719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008437 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000771 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Venus

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,218,312 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

