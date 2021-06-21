Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

