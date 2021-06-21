Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSE AWP opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.