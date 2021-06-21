Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.97.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

