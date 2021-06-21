Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report $1.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Tyler Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $440.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.