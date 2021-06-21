FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,700,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,733 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $197,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,109,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,743,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,297,000 after buying an additional 4,150,843 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,793,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $48,327,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

