Bank of Montreal Can Sells 15,042 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.35% of AGCO worth $38,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AGCO by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $122.35 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

