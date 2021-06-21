Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,042,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $15,416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $63.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

