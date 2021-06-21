Bank of Montreal Can Sells 79,442 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,442 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $37,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.