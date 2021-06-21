Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,785 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $867,635,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,997,151 shares of company stock worth $1,199,462,511 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

