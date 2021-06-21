Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 26,797 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem stock opened at $113.42 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.69. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

