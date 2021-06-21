Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 312,183 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.