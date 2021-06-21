Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,903 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $39,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $120,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $58,168.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516 shares in the company, valued at $73,746.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $6,129,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,499 shares in the company, valued at $116,998,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $145.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.37.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZEN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

