ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865,313 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ADT worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ADT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,461,014 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $66,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ADT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 350,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ADT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 231,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in ADT by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,446,623 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $27,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

