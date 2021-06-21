Ethic Inc. Invests $254,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.0% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 496,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,514,000 after buying an additional 45,040 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.2% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Argus raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

