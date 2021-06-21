Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,557,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after buying an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 74,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSM. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,027 shares of company stock worth $16,876,392. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $150.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $194.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

