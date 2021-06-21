Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $10.95 Million in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 215,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78.

