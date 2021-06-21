HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF opened at $97.45 on Monday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $103.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.30.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

