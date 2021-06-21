Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.53 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,295 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

