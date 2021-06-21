Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 18.7% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 67,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

