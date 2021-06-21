Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BFLY opened at $13.95 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.02.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

In other Butterfly Network news, Director Larry Robbins bought 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,038,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,124,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

