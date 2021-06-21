Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

